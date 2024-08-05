Supporting Fred Vick

Raised:

 USD $2,550

Campaign created by Denise Macie

Campaign funds will be received by Denise Macie

Fred Vick lost everything in California wildfires the weekend of August 3rd, 2024. He escaped the fires with only his pick-up truck. He lost all of his business equipment, all of his belongings. He is devastated. He is in shock. He needs our help. Please give what you can. We need to help Fred, a graduate of Brunswick High school of Ohio.

Recent Donations
Gary R
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Glad you are safe. Praying for your recovery. Good luck and best wishes.

Jerry simcak
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Best of luck Fred!

Mark Butscher
$ 400.00 USD
7 months ago

I hope this helps.

Donaldwish for the Brown
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Wish for the best for you Fred

Dan
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Keith Moody
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Denise M
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

