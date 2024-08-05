Supporting Fred Vick

Raised:
USD $2,550
Campaign funds will be received by Denise Macie
Fred Vick lost everything in California wildfires the weekend of August 3rd, 2024. He escaped the fires with only his pick-up truck. He lost all of his business equipment, all of his belongings. He is devastated. He is in shock. He needs our help. Please give what you can. We need to help Fred, a graduate of Brunswick High school of Ohio.
Glad you are safe. Praying for your recovery. Good luck and best wishes.
Best of luck Fred!
I hope this helps.
Wish for the best for you Fred
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.