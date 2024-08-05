Campaign Image

Mission Trip to Honduras

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $1,310

Campaign created by Caleb Wearmouth

Hey, thanks for considering supporting this cause!

Next January I'll be taking a trip to Honduras with a young adults group from The Crossing church here in Columbia MO. We'll be working to build homes in a remote and underserved community in a rural part of the country. Any support you can give is greatly appreciated! 

Recent Donations
Ted Wolfe
7 days ago

Praying for a very fruitful experience!

William Wearmouth II
7 days ago

Chris
7 days ago

God Speed and God Bless

Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

Love you!

Jacob
4 months ago

Rebekah M
5 months ago

