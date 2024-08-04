Supporting Akite Mary Midorwenyci

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $2,005
Campaign funds will be received by Hellen Apio
Our precious "Mum/Mary" has been in the hospital with a blocked kidney and respiratory distress. Please give toward her medical and travel expenses to help her get home to Uganda to be with her family. Thank you! God bless you.
Praying for Mary
Lord, have mercy
The Lord heal Mary…
