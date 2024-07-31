The Shekinah

The Shekinah is a ministry started in 2023. We were inspired by YHWH to help young women, and their children. The Shekinah started off as a shed but as we listened to The Father, it became so much more. In Hebrew, it means The Lords Dwelling place. Our goal is to touch the lives of Women and Children by given them a safe place to dwell with The Lord, as they work through tough situations.