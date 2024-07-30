Campaign Image

Moreno family burial fund

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Rosa Castro

Campaign funds will be received by Rosa Castro

Please help suppor this very humble and poor family that lost their mother. She is currently at the mortuary and they can not afford to bury her. Her family is working trying to figure out, how else they can raise money. As we all know it is very expensive to bury a loved one. 

Thank you and God bless

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Ivan and Sheri
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Arthur Garcia
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Terri Stricklin
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

