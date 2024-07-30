Moreno family burial fund

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by Rosa Castro
Please help suppor this very humble and poor family that lost their mother. She is currently at the mortuary and they can not afford to bury her. Her family is working trying to figure out, how else they can raise money. As we all know it is very expensive to bury a loved one.
Thank you and God bless
