Recovery & Prevention of Local Terrorism

Your one and only Joey Bounds has been stocked and harassed for many years in the Denver area. It all began as he stood up for children being groomed by literal demons and was quickly labeled a "Nazi" without any affiliation or clear stance on such ideology. This would evolve into threats to friends, employers, & family.

Instead of investing into security equipment Joey has "played it cool" for the most part. Ingrained with a sense of righteousness he still tries to offer his love & charisma for the occasional event to show evil that we are unafraid. To show the sick population that we are caring, funny people, with an unbroken love for the truth.

In a recent public demonstration against tyranny Joey's notoriety caught the eye of domestic terrorists. He and his unaffiliated house mates suffered major damages to to first their rental property & then their vehicles. The cowardly criminals come in the dead of night to vandalize personal property amounting in thousands of dollars in damages.

I've been put through quite a bit of turmoil over the years from these . I know a lot of us have. Some of my friends like Vinny have been effected much worse than I have. I know that many of you love & respect what I do. I have never asked for anything in return, but this time I took a hard hit. It's my hope that with your support I can fix all the damages & prevent it from happening again with reliable cameras & an alarm system. Help me put these criminals in jail!

Here's a list of items needed and cost:

360 Dash Cam = 200

Outdoor Wireless Cam Set = 560

Car Alarm = 65

Front & back yard Alarm system = 120

4x Car tires = 280

4x Van tires = 300

X12 bottles of graffiti remover = 120

Total: $1,645

The graffiti remover is here and I have work to do! lol This probably doesn't encompass everything that will pop up, or what I spent on personal protection, but it is all the main things and your help is immense! Thank you so much to all my supporters!

Prayers for other struggling brothers in the fight with these low lives.