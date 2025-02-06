Treatment for Chronic Jawbone Osteomyelitis

A friend told me that "people can't help you if they don't know that you need help." So I come to you humbly to ask for help in my journey dealing with chronic jawbone osteomyelitis.

Dear family, friends, and whoever may see this,

I am reaching out to you to share a deeply personal need.

I have been dealing with a chronic infection that has severely impacted my life. This has been a very long, extremely difficult journey that was initially started by a surgery that I wish I could undo. Almost everything has been out of pocket. Despite numerous treatments, surgeries, and visits to specialists, my condition has recently worsened and my team has a plan to move forward but I need help to be able to do so. This infection was once acute and now it is chronic, with my symptoms varying on a sort of cyclical basis. My family has helped me significantly throughout this journey and I want to get better not only so that I can move forward with my life, but I also want to be able to take care of my parents. We have all been through so much and the financial strain this has had on myself and my family has been devastating. One year ago I was about to proceed with a medication that was recommended by a lab director where my tissue and blood was sent for analyzation. The treatment course was for three months and the cost was astronomical, which I was unable to do at that time.

I would now like to move forward with a treatment plan that includes more testing & imaging, PICC placement, long term IV medications, a surgical debridement, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. This also includes weekly nursing care and lab work. None of this will be covered and unfortunately my family has maxed out on our ability to pay for treatment. I am trying to get back to the health I had prior to when this infection started. Osteomyelitis in general is very difficult to treat and sometimes returns depending on the patient and the type of infection. I have been reluctant to ask for help but in the words of a great friend, "You're worried more about what people think than the chance of getting better." and I have realized that I want to try to obtain my health back more than any reservations that I have.

If you are able to donate, please know that no amount is too small and every contribution will make a meaningful difference in this journey moving forward. Your support means the world to me and my family. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Mary Vago



