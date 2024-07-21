Campaign Image

Support for Sick Brother

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $775

Campaign created by William Bisbee

Campaign funds will be received by William Bisbee

As I have notified previously, my brother has been diagnosed with cancer.  As far as we know it in his lungs, lymph nodes, his hip, blood circulation, and possibly in his brain. Now I know everyone doesn't have a lot of extra money these days I can attest. Lee has been out of work for 3 years and I have been shut out for 2 1/2 years. He would do anything for anyone who was in need. The reason I am setting this up is because we will have no way of doing the health care he needs and the added funeral expenses that are quickly approaching.  Also my dear sister in law Katie will be alone and she has already fought this battle within her family twice before. So if God leads you please give anything you can. If you have questions, message me. GODS GRACE ON ALL. 

Dave
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Linda Cramer
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

May GOD bless you and your family.

Corey Reid
$ 250.00 USD
11 months ago

Colleen Lincicum
$ 75.00 USD
11 months ago

Prayers John Kelly Kat & Kayne

Will Reid
$ 250.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Lifting your family in prayer🙏

