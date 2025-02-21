The Lord Is Leading Me To Alabama!!!

Greetings My Dear Friends!

I have been living in North Carolina three years in March. The Lord has had me living out in the Country with not much interaction with people except online! I do not have a car so mostly what I have needed has been delivered to my home.

The Lord has had me in seclusion so He could teach me and prepare me for where He is sending me next I call it Boot Camp.

Church International has been my Church online for over two years. When I first moved here was going to this other Church however shortly after the Lord led me out and led me to Church International online. On February 1st, 2025 I was watching the Church stream when Prophet Robin. He looked into the camera and said "If God is calling you to be here we need you!" I was thinking the very thing that came out of his mouth next. He said to let you know you are not to old to move here. Moses started his ministry when he was 80 I will be 70 in May.

The Lord gave me these scriptures to confirm my move one on February 8th, 2025 Isaiah 43:18-21 then again on February 15th, 2025 Psalm 71:17-21. This last scripture really confirmed to me I am being led to this Church to help with the Youth. They just started another Youth Group last year and I believe the Lord wants me to be a part of it what an honor!

So my Friends the reason for the Campaign I live 7 hours away from Alabama the Lord is raising someone up to take me there. He has been showing me He wants me out of North Carolina by May 31st, 2025. The main reason for this is to raise money for my living arrangements right now I don't know what those are. However the Lord is leading me and guiding me and showing me exactly where this is going to be.

He is showing me to take one day at a time and to Trust Him!!! He has told me He is bringing me to this and He will bring me through this! He told me since I have now said yes to going to Alabama He is going to do the rest!!!

Please pray for me more than anything else this is where the Lord is leading me and will not be deceived!🙏 Then please pray if the Lord leads you to bless me in helping me with my living arrangements.🙏 I want to own my home with paying rent to buy. However I want what the Lord wants for me! I have been praying and asking the Lord to let me live close to where I can walk everywhere especially the Church!🙏

I have been online with this Church Live faithfully every Sunday never missing. When I am praising and worshiping the Lord I have my eyes closed. In my spirit I feel like I am already part of this Church Family! So my friends anything you can do to help would be so greatly appreciated thank you so much! God Bless You All! ❤️ Shalom Shalom 🕊️