Support for Paul Dewberry Jr

Monthly Goal:
USD $3,000
Total Raised:
USD $1,964
Raised this month:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Paul DEWBERRY Jr
Many of you know my brother had a HORRIFIC accident this past June. Unfortunately, his recovery is going to be a LONG road and he's unable to work. In addition, medical bills, medicine, special dietary requirements, etc......even with insurance, are growing by the day.
Any assistance that could be offered would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you SO MUCH!!!!❤
Praying for the family
You’re in our prayers regularly.
We wish the very best for you, Paul!
Cuz, you have been in our prayers since this happened and we stand in agreement with you and your family for a complete recovery and restoration of all that has been lost.
