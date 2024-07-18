Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Support for Paul Dewberry Jr

Monthly Goal:

 USD $3,000

Total Raised:

 USD $1,964

Raised this month:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Kim Crosswhite

Campaign funds will be received by Paul DEWBERRY Jr

Support for Paul Dewberry Jr

Many of you know my brother had a HORRIFIC accident this past June. Unfortunately, his recovery is going to be a LONG road and he's unable to work.  In addition, medical bills,  medicine, special dietary requirements, etc......even with insurance, are growing by the day.

Any assistance that could be offered would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you SO MUCH!!!!❤

Recent Donations
Show:
Idaho Garmons
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Marsha
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for the family

Anonymous Giver
$ 64.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

You’re in our prayers regularly.

Idaho Garmons
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Idaho Garmons
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

We wish the very best for you, Paul!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Chuck Shiflett
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Cuz, you have been in our prayers since this happened and we stand in agreement with you and your family for a complete recovery and restoration of all that has been lost.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

