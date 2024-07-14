Help families being unjustly deported

As everyone knows thousands of families in the United States are being separated by the government and deported back to Mexico, I am personally in México and a lot of innocent children are separated from their families as well as elderly people, they deserve and need our help now more than ever, no matter what your political views or opinions are, these are human beings, and they need food and shelter and medical care and they need to know that we as Americans do care that not all of us are doing this to them, so please your small contribution will help in so many ways, Thank You