Supporting Josiah and Andrew Deytons release

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $260
Campaign funds will be received by Samuel Deyton
My brothers are being released from prison on the 25th. They have been incarcerated for the 16 years. They were exemplary inmates and never caused trouble. We are asking for help to get them started with basic needs with their new lives.
Please tell Josiah this is "Pete" from Craggy. I was his volleyball mentor. Please tell him to keep in touch and Go Duke! abeaz10@yahoo.com
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.