Dempsey's legal fund

Goal:
USD $2,600
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Brittany Bonnell
Hello everyone, I am asking for help with my brother in law David Dempsey to pay for his lawyer fees because he was wrongfully denied his appeal for habeas relief in a case in California. He is currently in prison in Washington, DC, for the January 6th incident. It is important that he gets the money to appeal this case so he can do so in a timely manner. David misses his daughter and his other loved ones so much. He is committed to building a better life for himself and for them, and this appeal will help allow him to do that. Any help would he greatly appreciated. Thank you, and God bless.
David, you have done nothing but GOOD for the country and the children. Exposing the evil who hurt children is not easy. You are a true hero. There is nothing more important than fighting the monsters who hurt the most innocent. Thank you. God Bless you. You are not alone in this fight but CA is just another demonic place and I'm sure it's not easy to get justice there. We love you.
