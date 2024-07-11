Campaign Image

Dempsey's legal fund

Goal:

 USD $2,600

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Daniel Dempsey

Campaign funds will be received by Brittany Bonnell

Dempsey's legal fund

Hello everyone, I am asking for help with my brother in law David Dempsey to pay for his lawyer fees because he was wrongfully denied his appeal for habeas relief in a case in California. He is currently in prison in Washington, DC, for the January 6th incident. It is important that he gets the money to appeal this case so he can do so in a timely manner. David misses his daughter and his other loved ones so much. He is committed to building a better life for himself and for them, and this appeal will help allow him to do that. Any help would he greatly appreciated. Thank you, and God bless.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

David, you have done nothing but GOOD for the country and the children. Exposing the evil who hurt children is not easy. You are a true hero. There is nothing more important than fighting the monsters who hurt the most innocent. Thank you. God Bless you. You are not alone in this fight but CA is just another demonic place and I'm sure it's not easy to get justice there. We love you.

Updates

Prayer Requests

