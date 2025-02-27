Diego Guatemala Mission Trip

Joe and I have always had a heart for missions and took short term trips in our high school- college days. After we had kids we decided that we would take each of the girls on at least one trip before they left our home. Our church has always made Missions the strong right arm of our local church and with that, Southside has supported and sent local missionaries to Guatemala. There our Missionaries Al and Michelle help to run and support the MANNA children's orphanage. They also have a daily feeding center partnered with MANNA WORLDWIDE. Over the years as our church has supported these ministries, our girls (Madyson, Makenzie, and Morgan) have learned and understood the mission work there, so we decided this would be the best place to take them on our family mission trip. This year, our church is taking a team down in July and we are joining the trip with our three oldest girls. We will be working at the orphanage, the feeding center, and with 2 other Guatemala missionary families. We have been doing mission work in our home through foster care and adoption, but we cannot wait to give our girls the experience of worldwide missions. We pray their hearts would be transformed through the opportunity of sharing The Gospel of Jesus in this unique way. We would love if you would come alongside us in prayer and also donations if you are financially capable.