Fighting With Luke

We have all heard of Warriors and epic war stories, but few of us have ever had the honor of seeing a Warrior in battle and reaping the blessing of his impact.  Luke Wedel is the greatest example of a true Warrior.  He has fought his own battle with brain cancer for 15 years and during that time he has stood in and fought the battle with others who are suffering from a similar diagnosis.  His impact has been great and will live on long past most of our lives. But now, the Warrior needs our help as his cancer recently returned and he has suffered andvis rehabilitatingfrom two strokes over the past year.    In order to continue in this battle Luke will have to take some experimental drugs which aren't covered by his insurance, and will need to relocate to Dallas to be closer to his doctor. Luke lives alone and will need financial support to help him cover medical costs, as well as the cost to relocate, and provide for the needs of his devoted pups.  Please join us as we all stand in battle with Luke, and watch what God can do.  

Giver Army Fund A Grant
$ 970.00 USD
10 months ago

This contribution is from the Giver Army "Fund a Grant" program. We pray you are blessed and your needs are met.

Leo
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I miss you brother! Thanks for your prayers!

Tyler Bennett
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Love ya, brother!

Snear
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Gaurav Dongaonkar
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Take care Luke, praying for you

Val Holland
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Keith and Carie Jones
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Jeff Willour
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers for you Luke.

