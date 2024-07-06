Please Help My Friend Care for Her Children

Several years ago, my precious friend left Islam to follow Jesus. As a result, she lost family, friends, and connections. Having lost the social supports that she had depended on all her life, she suffered extreme hardships.

She later married, expecting just what she was promised, a marriage of lifelong faithfulness, rooted in love for Christ. Tragically, in a series of crushing attacks, she discovered that those promises were false, that they were nothing but a camouflage for horrifying evil. She and her children have suffered covenant-breaking abuses of every kind, including criminal acts.

As a new Christian, she went to her church elders, reporting abuse and crime. She expected their compassion and help, but she was subjected to spiritual abuse, extreme coercive control, untenable false allegations, continual shaming and blaming, and merciless public and private slander.

Her elders' choice to continue to gnaw, bite, and slander has led to a re-experiencing of deep loss. Once again, she lost family, friends, and connections. Once again, she lost many of the social supports that she had come to depend on. Once again, she suffered extreme hardships.

I'm starting this GiveSendGo, not because I merely heard about someone who has a need. I'm starting it because I've read the documents, heard the audios, and seen the videos. I've seen her financial disclosures and bank account. I was there when she reported crimes, when she was interviewed by social workers, and during lawyer appointments and court hearings. I know her need is genuine.

While this fundraiser must be anonymous for safety reasons, 100% of the gifts donated will go immediately to my friend, for the sole use of her and her children. The amount she sees here is the amount she will receive in full.

She has been sheltering with her two children in a single room for well over a year. She is carrying heavy trauma and has extreme time burdens associated with multiple police cases and multiple legal cases--for divorce, for custody, for protection, and for crime. Her children are very young and she has limited options for their care, so she works part-time for low wages.

Her biggest needs--

1. She's legally obligated to live in her current area and cannot move where rents are cheaper.

2. She must establish a separate household to show progress toward long-term stability

3. She has powerful evidence and a fantastic lawyer, but her legal cost is astronomical.

4. She and her children have substantial therapy costs.

5. She's emotionally, physically, and financially exhausted.

If you can help her financially, please do.

If you would share her campaign, that would help her financially at no cost to you.

If you are able to leave her a kind message, promising to pray for her, that will be a cup of cold water in Jesus' name. Your kind words will be a true balm to her weary soul.

In spite of massive trauma, she continues to smile into her children's eyes and continues to make every day a good day for them. Let's do the same for her. Let's reinforce her lifeline and love her.

This dear mama will rise, and I'm watching that happen before my eyes. What is true for her right now is not what will always be. I'm watching her become one of those brave warriors who stand shoulder to shoulder against evil, fiercely protecting others from harm.