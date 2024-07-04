Patriot Academy Campus Sponsorship

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $1,045
Campaign funds will be received by Keith Heuser
As Patriot Academy Coaches we all have a passion to support their mission. Let's demonstrate that in action by sponsoring our state seal in their newly created mock Legislature complex. Any funds raised over the state seal of $2500 will go to sponsoring smaller items like chairs or their greatest need
Missouri
Please use this towards the Missouri seal in the new Legislative Room. It’s my understanding this donation is being matched by Keith Heuser. :)
For state seal
Thank you for organizing this! Can’t wait to see our seal once it’s all done!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.