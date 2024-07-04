Campaign Image

Patriot Academy Campus Sponsorship

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $1,045

Campaign created by Keith Heuser

Campaign funds will be received by Keith Heuser

Patriot Academy Campus Sponsorship

As Patriot Academy Coaches we all have a passion to support their mission. Let's demonstrate that in action by sponsoring our state seal in their newly created mock Legislature complex. Any funds raised over the state seal of $2500 will go to sponsoring smaller items like chairs or their greatest need

Recent Donations
Show:
Cindy V
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Missouri

Echo Schneider
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Jane Harmon
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Please use this towards the Missouri seal in the new Legislative Room. It’s my understanding this donation is being matched by Keith Heuser. :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Brian Mills
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

For state seal

Heusers CA Class
$ 65.00 USD
5 months ago

John and Nadine Kelsay
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for organizing this! Can’t wait to see our seal once it’s all done!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Orion Center dba Key Radi
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Cynthia Baffa
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Kate Hamilton
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo