Jeremy & Rachel Water Well

Goal:
USD $8,500
Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by Jim Bear
UPDATE: Honestly a little more than disappointed on the response, although thankful for you who have graciously given. The water well expired a year ago in the spring of 2024. By the Grace of God, the well got drilled and working. Although gainfully employed, there were no reserves for such a necessity as this. As God has provided graciously, we trusted Him, and still do, to move in you — friends, family, and acquaintances— for the money needed to pay this off. With what you have given here and other donations, we have only received $3,000 so far, BUT, there is still the need to pay off the balance due on this project, which is $5,500. I am asking once more, “Please give, and soon.” This update comes 2/14/25, Valentine’s Day! May His Love flow forth in your giving.
THANKS, Jim
Best of luck and hope things turn out for you.
