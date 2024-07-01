Thank you all for the thousands of prayers going up for my sweet husband. I'm so grateful for the support, the kindness, the comfort, and the offers to come help with farm chores while my husband goes through this battle.

Brad was diagnosed with brain cancer, had surgery to remove most of the tumor and is currently in alternative treatments. The doctors gave him a death sentence but we won't accept it, we are not giving up.We will fight hard, we are scared to death but feeling an overwhelming peace when we pray and when we receive messages from all of you. Thank you for this!

We will no longer be able to attend farmers markets. That was our main source of income, now our main focus is killing cancer and sticking together and our income will be reduced but we are making cutbacks to lessen the expenses of running a farm and paying bills.

God bless you all!