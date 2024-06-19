Supporting Daryl Brown and Family

Our family has undergone a truamatic couple of years, trying to assist our youngest adult daughter with alcoholism and prescription drug interactions. Prior to this, we have earned our way as a small family run business with our kids attending some of the best schools. On September 10, 2023, Daryl's 61st birthday, our daughter was impaired and called 911 for help, stating she was being choked by her father. She meant the rules of the house if that matters. Three Marysville Police arrived, two female with one male who walks right past our obviously impaired, daughter, with the two other officers outside on the porch. He unclipped his gun a he came inside and demanded we "show ourselves" . There were four adults home that evening, three of which were sober and coherent, who attempted to tell the officers she was not choked by anyone and having a relapse. She was extremely intoxicated and having an delusional interaction with prescription medications. The officers conspired on BWC to create a false narrative instead of taking statements from the witnesses to sell 4th degree DV. They ignored my husbands alibi and my confirmation of it. He had just recently returned home, from playing jazz sax. The male officer came in to attack him and the others just followed along. He did not like being challenged by my husband questioning their threatnening invasion and falsely yelled at us that he had " authority " BWC confirms all of these statements. They failed to check on our daughters well being but instead attacked us. Failing to render our impaired daughter a breathalizer, medical aid or attain a statement. They acknowledge on BWC that she was too impaired to be left alone. This is after they falsely invaded our home, attacked and arrested us without the most rudimentary of investigations. They left our older daughter and witness, to watch her impaired younger sister that night and the next day.

The Marysville Police would drive Daryl's head into the hardwood floor, concussing him. He was intentionally thrown to the floor with the weight of two officers pulling in different directions landing on his injured shoulder we were trying to tell them about, tearing two of the main muscles irrepairably. They landed on his knee cracking it, popped his hip out from the combined weight and severly injured his thumb . Then, a third officer jumped on his legs as the officer whom he tried to warn off, cowardly tased him in the stomach while holding him on the ground. As a result, he needs shoulder, knee and knuckle joint replacement surgury. He wakes up with headaches almost daily and is dizzy sometimes. He has been unable to work in our family owned construction company that supported us since.

As the Marysville Police were tasing Daryl, I was jumping up and down yelling at them in complete shocked. Out of nowhere another officer ran into the house and physically assaulted me without warning. He grabbed me so quick, it left my shoe. Four officers would state in their reports they assisted in arresting me, one stating I was "curled up like a turtle" in a fetal positon. I was terrified and afraid for our lives especially when he slammed my head into the floor screaming "get on the f^^^^ing ground." They were so pumped up that they attacked us without any care for our safety or well being. These officers brag on BWC that "She wasn't expecting to be f*#$% flattened out so quick"

I am 57, 5ft. 2in and 120 lbs. I have been in physical therapy for contused ribs, impinged nerves and emotional therapy ever since. This event has caused PTSD for our entire family. Daryl and our family were forced to go to court to prove his innocence as he would not harm his daughter . He was acquitted of DV in February, much to the annoyance of the Marysville Municipal Court Judges Gillings and Towers.

These two Judges pretend to be unbiased as they first stripped Daryl and then me of our "inalienable Constitutional rights and protection". The rights to privacy and freedom of speech are violated clearly and we were attempting to film the invasion. For expressing our rights loudly in our home, we were unlawfully detained, assaulted and excessive force was used to falsely arrest us . Our 90 day rights to speedy trial rights were stripped as these two Judges fumbled the courts' business first by not having conflict counselors in place, and then showing an outright bias towards us. They failed to have procedures to cover basic protections for the innocent and showed a complete lack of empathy for the effect this was having on my husband and us. Judge Gillings contemptuously made statements about my husband when my husband informed the judge that 'we are just fodder for his system' and despite violating his rights Gilling was going "to have to protect his police. He told Gillings of the stress caused by PTSD from childhood and his brother being killed. Gillings cold hearted prejudice allowed the officer who had tased Daryl, to sit at the Prosecutor's table throughout his trial as if he, and not our daughter were the allleged victim. The officer would use his security badge to follow the judge into the judges private area during breaks. The Marysville Judges have so much hubris, the appearance of fairness was not even a concern. In fact the prosecutor tried to feign concern and not have our daughter actually come to the trial. She instead brought the 911 operator. Gillings was going to allow it. Our daughter testified that nothing had occurred.

After being blindsided and thrown down headfirst my glasses broken and body contused, falsely arrested for a felony. I was taken to maximum security in Snohomish County jail, I was left in a cell that smelled and was stained with urine. An inmate would die that night I discovered. Snohomish County Superior Court did not prosecute me on the three charges. One can only assume, they were too appalled or embarrassed by the BWC to seriously consider such a thing. Marysville City prosecutors, however, mailed out a complaint to me three months later, dated December 28, 2023. Charging me with four misdemeanors, including assault on two officers. The BWC does not support these charges, but in Marysville with these two judges, even the BWC evidence does not matter. This court system has been weaponized and Constitutional Rights are not inalienable in Marysville Municipal Courts under Judge Gillings and Judge Towers.

My 90 day speedy trial came and went on April 24, 2024, despite me asserting my rights all the way. Gillings contemptuosly told the court and attorney's that I had those rights. Initially, the Marysville Municipal Courts did not have enought conflict counselors in place, then the attorney they finally assigned me, tried to quit. She was too busy and was unavailable. Gillings forced her to continue on as counsel but Towers rescheduled me. My trial was put off until June 5, 2024. On June 5, 2024, I showed up for trial with my counsel only to be told by a temporary Judge that it will be rescheduled yet again to July 3, 2024. The reason this time, Judge Gilllings failed to inform of a local rule or provide a number to call to reconfirm the trial date that we had just confirmed in person. All agreed, on record, at that (non?) confirmation hearing, that a trial date over the Fourth of July Holiday combined with a weekend was highly prejudicial. It seems to be standard operating procedure in Marysville Municipal Court. Prejudice, bias and stripping the most vulnerable defendants of inalienable rights including our voice.. The City stacked the deck, wrote their own narrative and ignored any and all exculpatory evidence. We have found it impossible to simply file a complaint to hold them criminally liable. for their actions. We are working on it though.

The Court was made aware of how the trauma, medical and financial burdens of these proceedings has impacted our family. Judge Gillings, dismissed all of this, patronizingly stating, since we weren't in jail, our speedy trial rights are no big deal to him. Every time we claimed Constitutional protections, these judges have threatened us. They claim to simply "admonish" us but it negatively portrays us in a false light. Due to the injuries Daryl received that night, he has been unable to operate in our family owned construction company. He is facing multiple surgeries and needs time to heal. Daryl and I have been living off our savings, which are now depleted and applying for jobs for whatever work we can now get with our injuries. The criminal charges hanging over us has made the job search near impossible. Daryl's case is in appeal and we have filed complaints with the CJC and the agency holding the accreditations of MPD and several police. My case has been set, IMHO to prejudice me and is a clear violation of my 90 day right to trial. We have been put in jeopardy of losing our home for failing to pay our $3500 mortgage and lost our business.

Your donation will help us keep the roof over our head while we continue to navigate the legal system. Your donation will buy the Brown Family time to heal emotionally and physically from this event. Our biggest prayer has already been answered, our daughter is now seven months sober and living a better life. We are also looking for representation to get some civil accountability as we put the criminal charges to rest. Marysville Municipal Courts and the MPD are abusing the trust and confidence inherent in what is suppose to be an honorable position in our society. Their actions exposed will show there is no honor and these officials appear to be doing everything possible, legally or not to protect themselves and portray this false charade is in the interest of justice while they maliciously continue this traumatic ordeal for our familly. This could be you in your home, on your birthday about to get your birthday gift. Please help us expose these heinous cowardly Costitutional violations.















