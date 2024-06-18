Campaign Image

Let's help Dylan

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $4,045

Campaign created by Penni Helminger

Campaign funds will be received by Penni Helminger

Wow!  It's been a journey to talk about.  Dylan has come full circle and turned his life around.  Unfortunately, he is still reaping consequences of his prior choices.  Let's chip in and help him move forward to enjoy his life freely.  Anything you give is a blessing from $1 to ????.  Thank you all so much for loving our family to stick together through the good times and the tough times. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Getting closer!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Let’s goooooo

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

From the Marshall family. Co-worker at TK.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

Best of luck brother. Keep fighting the good fight.

Abbi Pahls
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
5 months ago

We love and believe in you Dylan! Can’t wait to see what you do! God is going to bless you big.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
6 months ago

Jeff and Amy Coats
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 225.00 USD
6 months ago

Stay Strong!

Angela Myers
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

So proud of you! Recovery is a daily commitment and you’re doing it!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Watching the Lord change your life! God bless you Dylan

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Super proud of you Dylan. I play to contribute regularly versus all at once.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Proud of you Dylan.

