Let's help Dylan

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $4,045
Campaign funds will be received by Penni Helminger
Wow! It's been a journey to talk about. Dylan has come full circle and turned his life around. Unfortunately, he is still reaping consequences of his prior choices. Let's chip in and help him move forward to enjoy his life freely. Anything you give is a blessing from $1 to ????. Thank you all so much for loving our family to stick together through the good times and the tough times.
Getting closer!
Let’s goooooo
From the Marshall family. Co-worker at TK.
Best of luck brother. Keep fighting the good fight.
We love and believe in you Dylan! Can’t wait to see what you do! God is going to bless you big.
Stay Strong!
So proud of you! Recovery is a daily commitment and you’re doing it!
Watching the Lord change your life! God bless you Dylan
Super proud of you Dylan. I play to contribute regularly versus all at once.
Proud of you Dylan.
