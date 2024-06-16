Campaign Image

Supporting the Emery Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $4,100

Campaign created by Terry Leslie

Campaign funds will be received by Jason Emery

My friend Jason and his family are facing major destruction to their home and lives due to the recent flooding in Florida.  They are trying to put their lives back together as they scramble to take inventory and begin the process to get assistance from insurance and hopefully FEMA.  Please help this family put their lives back in order.

Thank you so much!

Recent Donations
Show:
Alfonso Hernandez
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

Chris F
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

Hang in there man. We are all here to support you and your family in any way we can.

Chris Parr
$ 2500.00 USD
6 months ago

Let us know what you need.

Emily Greer
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Thi
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Ed
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Nick
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Terry and Missy
$ 500.00 USD
6 months ago

We got you, Team Emery!

