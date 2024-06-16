Supporting the Emery Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,100
Campaign funds will be received by Jason Emery
My friend Jason and his family are facing major destruction to their home and lives due to the recent flooding in Florida. They are trying to put their lives back together as they scramble to take inventory and begin the process to get assistance from insurance and hopefully FEMA. Please help this family put their lives back in order.
Thank you so much!
Hang in there man. We are all here to support you and your family in any way we can.
Let us know what you need.
We got you, Team Emery!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.