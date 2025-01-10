Russ Starner, a fellow Realtor, has also been a real estate trainer and Coach for many years. He loves to help real estate agents become successful in their career. For those who know him, despite his personal challenges, he always has a smile on his face and a positve, uplifting message.





Several years ago Russ suffered a stroke and has had several other strokes since then. Beside the serious health issues that he has been dealing with, he has also been struggling to get back on his feet. With no job, no income, no family to help him and no medical insurance, it has been a daunting task. He has suffered challenges that would have broken most of us, but he still maintains a positive attitude hoping tomorrow will be better and that god will take care of him.