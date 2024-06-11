Joining together for Joey

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,095
Campaign funds will be received by Joey Watson
We as a community are coming alongside Joey as he traverses new ground. Joey’s mother died on June 9th. We are striving to give him the means, the strength, and support to move forward.
Joey is going into his senior year. Whether he will stay or leave is unknown, but we hope to make every option possible with this campaign. We know that Joey will change the world and want to be a part of him doing so.
Sincerely,
Joey’s biggest fans
Love and prayers to you.
Joey, you’re a light to the world around you. May the Lord bless you and keep you, make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. Amen.
May God give you serenity in your heart and grant your mom the highest heaven. Hold your head up high and do great things in this world.
You have a purpose!
I'm so sorry for your loss, Joey "Our loved ones may have left this Earth, but their light shines on in the stars above, guiding us through the darkest nights." - Unknown
Find your strength in the Lord. Lots of prayers for you.
Joey, I am so sorry about your mom. We had just discussed last week about her being a student in my first few years of teaching and I am so glad to have you as a student. You really just bring such a great energy and smile everywhere and I hate to think of you grieving. You are so very much on my mind right now.
