Support Tina's Cancer Journey

Tina McCormick is a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, friend, and faithful woman of God. In October of 2023, she was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma.





The cancer is highly aggressive and her health is quickly diminishing. To add to this difficult season, their family is now responsible for more than $15,000 of out-of-pocket medical expenses. We are incredibly grateful for the many of you that have already sent cards, offered words of encouragement, and gone before the Lord in prayer on her behalf!







Her daughter Meagan has said:



"Those who have learned about her diagnosis have been so kind and supportive to our family. I can’t thank you enough. Truly we are blessed to have such amazing people in our lives. So many people are asking us how they can support us during this difficult time and my answer is always please pray. I beg each of you to please go before the lord on her behalf. For those who are already doing this, words can’t describe how grateful I am for you. It seems as though with every test they conduct we’re getting more concerning news. But ultimately God is the great physician and we are trusting in him during this very difficult time. Please, please keep her in your thoughts and prayers."

If you would like to continue to support Tina and her family, you can send cards to her home address at:

3716 Rio Ridge Dr. Hephzibah, GA 30815





Any words of encouragement, financial support, and especially prayers would be appreciated. Thank you for loving and supporting our family in this time.



