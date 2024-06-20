Support Tina's Cancer Journey

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,545
Campaign funds will be received by Meagan McCormick
Tina McCormick is a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, friend, and faithful woman of God. In October of 2023, she was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma.
The cancer is highly aggressive and her health is quickly diminishing. To add to this difficult season, their family is now responsible for more than $15,000 of out-of-pocket medical expenses. We are incredibly grateful for the many of you that have already sent cards, offered words of encouragement, and gone before the Lord in prayer on her behalf!
Her daughter Meagan has said:
"Those who have learned about her diagnosis have been so kind and supportive to our family. I can’t thank you enough. Truly we are blessed to have such amazing people in our lives. So many people are asking us how they can support us during this difficult time and my answer is always please pray. I beg each of you to please go before the lord on her behalf. For those who are already doing this, words can’t describe how grateful I am for you. It seems as though with every test they conduct we’re getting more concerning news. But ultimately God is the great physician and we are trusting in him during this very difficult time. Please, please keep her in your thoughts and prayers."
If you would like to continue to support Tina and her family, you can send cards to her home address at:
3716 Rio Ridge Dr. Hephzibah, GA 30815
Any words of encouragement, financial support, and especially prayers would be appreciated. Thank you for loving and supporting our family in this time.
Love and prayers
Keeping your family daily in our prayers
May God touch you with His healing hands. May you find peace in God’s will. May you be filled with strength and courage as you are on this journey. God bless the Doctors, nurses and support staff as they care for you Tina. We love you.
God bless your sister. Praying she’s hopeful and feeling peace and comfort during such a tough time.
We are praying for you and your family as you face this difficult time.
June 20th, 2024
Update from Teresa:
Just a quick update on my sister. I hope it makes you as happy as does me. My niece, Meagan looked into her mother’s eyes today and said "What’s your name?". Tina looked back at her and said, “Tina McCormick “. Meagan looked again at her mother and said, “and who am I?” Tina looked into her daughter’s eyes and said, “you’re the one that I love! “🥲
Since they were able to take Tina off of the ventilator, they are moving her back to the fifth floor. They feel like her lack of consciousness and cognitiveness is a result of dehydration, kidney failure, myeloma, hospitalization, etc.
Everything right now is hinging on her kidneys. Life is depending on them. They cannot begin the much-needed chemo while she’s on dialysis, but they have to continue the dialysis to get her kidneys under control. Please please pray that they can get her kidneys to function enough to resume her chemo.
Tina is beginning to wake up and becoming more conscious of things around her. When she is aware enough and begins to think about the financial burden ahead of her and sees how much you have given to bless her in helping with that burden, she will be overwhelmed with joy. Thank you all so much!
Thank you, dear friends and family for your faithful care, concern and support for my dear sister. You all are her lifeline and we love you so much!
June 15th, 2024
An update from Teresa Howard on 6/14/2024:
Big Scare!!!
They were putting the line in for Tina's Dialysis and when they laid her back to draw it, she couldn’t breathe. They started to help her breathe by pumping an airbag over her mouth, but it wasn’t working. They did an x-ray and found blood clots in her throat. Then they suctioned them out, but she was still in critical distress. At that point she aspirated into her lungs. They ask for permission to intubate her. If they started the intubation, there’s no guarantee they could take her off of it. The problem was, once they got a couple rounds of dialysis done, if it helped the kidneys enough to where they could start chemo, they couldn’t do it with the tube down her throat.
There were at least 10 doctors and nurses in her room and about eight more outside the door. After a couple minutes, they didn’t care whether we decided to intubate or not. They said if she wasn’t intubated, she was going to die. They tried twice and couldn’t get it done so they rushed her to the ICU. Her doctor had Phil, Meagan, & I outside the door trying to explain everything, and when they brought Tina‘s bed out I turned to look at her. The Dr. grabbed both of my arms and turned me around and said “look at me, look right at me”. For some reason he didn’t want me looking at Tina.
When they got her to ICU, I don’t know how many more times they tried, but they finally did get the tube down her throat. If and when they can get her off the ventilator so she can breathe on her own, assuming the dialysis helps the kidneys…then they can start chemo. She has developed aspirational pneumonia. That’s a LOT of if’s! BUT:
“Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You, oh God!”
Psalms 56:3
As of now Phil & I are staying until Monday morning. I have a nerve block & spinal ablation that I’ve put off for the third time that I really need to address.
Thank you all, again, for your love, prayers, & support
June 10th, 2024
The next 24-48 hours are crucial for Tina.
She has been transferred to a hospital that specializes in cancer treatment, and the doctors now believe that she is experiencing kidney failure as a result of the cancer. They are awaiting biopsy results to find out if she will go on dialysis. Once the results come in and they successfully put in a feeding tube, they are hoping to treat the cancer more aggressively at the hospital (she was previously receiving out-patient treatment until being submitted to the hospital last week due to pneumonia).
There are still a lot of unanswered questions and concerns regarding how to proceed in her care, and we are fervently requesting your prayers.
Phil and Teresa have traveled to Augusta to be with Tina and her family at this time and are grateful to be able to be by her side.
Once again, we are truly grateful for your love and support!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.