Coach Ed Butch Schenk’s Surgery

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,921

Campaign created by Ed Schenk

Campaign funds will be received by Ed Schenk

About 7 years ago I started a campaign on this platform to avoid using a 2 star surgeon for my first hernia procedure…the campaign on GiveSendGo and the surgery were both very successful. Thank You all for your prayers and donations!

Unfortunately I have a hernia on the opposite side that I need repaired ASAP any prayers and financial help are greatly appreciated as my insurance will not cover this procedure with my preferred surgeon.

To be Honest I hate to even ask a second time but was advised to do this by my closest friends whatever you are lead to give would be greatly appreciated!


Thank You! 4GG!!


May GOD richly bless you and your family!


Coach Ed Butch Schenk 

Recent Donations
Bryce Martin
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

We are praying for a speedy recovery, Coach Schenk!

Michael
$ 40.00 USD
6 months ago

Yunko
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

We’re praying. From friends who appreciate you taking our kid(s) under your wing.

JA
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Angel Maldonado
$ 250.00 USD
8 months ago

Lawrence Family
$ 200.00 USD
8 months ago

Good luck, Coach. I hope and pray you get it done

Al Ruechel
$ 300.00 USD
8 months ago

Cyle kurina
$ 5.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
8 months ago

Ed and Betty
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Wishing and praying for you

Jeffrey L George
$ 21.00 USD
8 months ago

Sal
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

CoachWilmington
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Jill Schenk
$ 95.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Haven Chrysakis
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Rob Green
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Montalvo family
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

