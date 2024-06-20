Coach Ed Butch Schenk’s Surgery

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,921
Campaign funds will be received by Ed Schenk
About 7 years ago I started a campaign on this platform to avoid using a 2 star surgeon for my first hernia procedure…the campaign on GiveSendGo and the surgery were both very successful. Thank You all for your prayers and donations!
Unfortunately I have a hernia on the opposite side that I need repaired ASAP any prayers and financial help are greatly appreciated as my insurance will not cover this procedure with my preferred surgeon.
To be Honest I hate to even ask a second time but was advised to do this by my closest friends whatever you are lead to give would be greatly appreciated!
Thank You! 4GG!!
May GOD richly bless you and your family!
Coach Ed Butch Schenk
We are praying for a speedy recovery, Coach Schenk!
Wishing you a speedy recovery brother
We’re praying. From friends who appreciate you taking our kid(s) under your wing.
Good luck, Coach. I hope and pray you get it done
Wishing and praying for you
