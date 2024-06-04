Campaign Image

President Trump statue

Campaign created by Jordan Brace

Campaign funds will be received by Deborah Rosenbloom

President Trump statue


















































Hi Awesome and Amazing Patriots. This is a fund to raise funds to have a life size bronze statue made of President Trump. The cost includes shipping and securing the statue. Please help me reach our goal to honor President Trump. 










Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

You go Jordan!

Anonymous Giver
$ 78.00 USD
7 months ago

A legacy for President Trump for future generations.

Patrick Allen
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

With Love

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

