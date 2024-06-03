Chitwan Nepal Storm Relief

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $135

Campaign created by Christopher Bennier

Campaign funds will be received by One Another Church

For those of us in the U.S. it's hard to imagine extreme poverty. What's even harder to imagine is experiencing a massive storm while in extreme poverty. Add to this a lack of governmental support and it can be devastating.

To our friends in Nepal, this is the reality as they recover from a storm in late May that decimated the tiny building they meet in weekly for worship, fellowship, and prayer. These are resilient people but they still need extraordinary help.

To assist them, we are trying to raise about $1,000 in order to help them recover and support others in their small community. Would you be willing to give $10, $25 or more to this? We are confident that God has already provided, we're just simply asking a few people to join them as well.
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Great service...thanks

Updates

Prayer Requests

