Bread Basket For Sabbath Seekers

Campaign created by Alyssa Sanders

Bread Basket For Sabbath Seekers

Our Bible Study Group, Sabbath Seekers, began a "Bread Basket" in the fall of 2018 for individuals and families with emergency needs. 100% of all donations go to those in need. All who are associated with the bread basket are volunteers or "vessels", as we like to say, for God's people. The people we serve are from many different areas, but mostly from the US. We serve where the need is and where we are called. 

God bless you heart and hands as we labor together for those who need us!



Anonymous Giver
$ 190.00 USD
2 months ago

Susan
$ 30.00 USD
7 months ago

Hi Lisa, I know its not a great amount but it is a place for me to start. Keeping you all in my prayers. Thank you for the amazing studies.

