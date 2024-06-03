Bread Basket For Sabbath Seekers

Our Bible Study Group, Sabbath Seekers, began a "Bread Basket" in the fall of 2018 for individuals and families with emergency needs. 100% of all donations go to those in need. All who are associated with the bread basket are volunteers or "vessels", as we like to say, for God's people. The people we serve are from many different areas, but mostly from the US. We serve where the need is and where we are called.

God bless you heart and hands as we labor together for those who need us!








