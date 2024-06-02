F Yard Avenal State Prison Gym Equipment

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Sylvia Hagen
The inmates in F yard at the Avenal State Prison recently had the Gym Equipment they have been using taken away to be used in another location. This was state owned equipment. If enough money can be raised, F yard can have their own equipment that cannot be taken from them. Being able to exercise and stay in shape is very important to a body. Please consider donating to this cause.
Best of luck!
