Wayne Shearer Medical Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,650
Campaign funds will be received by Ramona Smith
Wayne has been diagnosed with Hodgins Lymphoma. He is currently undergoing treatment with chemotherapy and radiation.
We are raising funds to provide assistance with Wayne's medical bills, and to assist in supporting his family at this difficult time.
Best Wishes.
