Old Vet Surgery Fund

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $2,100
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Kramer
I'm an old cowhand from the Rio Grande (pictured). Elderly vet dying slow in foreign lands from very enlarged prostate, and a bunch of related problems in major organs. Not giving up if you aren't. Much obliged for all contributions. Vaya con Dios!
