Campaign Image

Old Vet Surgery Fund

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $2,100

Campaign created by Michael Kramer

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Kramer

Old Vet Surgery Fund

I'm an old cowhand from the Rio Grande (pictured).  Elderly vet dying slow in foreign lands from very enlarged prostate, and a bunch of related problems in major organs.  Not giving up if you aren't.  Much obliged for all contributions.  Vaya con Dios!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Somelameguy
$ 2000.00 USD
6 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo