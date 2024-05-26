A prosthetic leg for Johan

Goal:
ZAR R200,000
Raised:
ZAR R1,388
Campaign funds will be received by LOUIS MARTINS
Johan and his club is always busy raising funds and toys for all kinds of good causes, impacting so many people's lives. Recently Johan lost his leg due to a medical condition. Now we would like to raise funds to enable Johan to continue an almost normal life with a new prosthetic leg. Your support and financial aid would be a great blessing to him 🙌
