A prosthetic leg for Johan

 ZAR R200,000

 ZAR R1,388

Campaign created by LOUIS MARTINS

Campaign funds will be received by LOUIS MARTINS

Johan and his club is always busy raising funds and toys for all kinds of good causes, impacting so many people's lives. Recently Johan lost his leg due to a medical condition. Now we would like to raise funds to enable Johan to continue an almost normal life with a new prosthetic leg. Your support and financial aid would be a great blessing to him 🙌

Anonymous Giver
R 500.00 ZAR
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
R 500.00 ZAR
7 months ago

Jeff Jacobs
R 188.00 ZAR
7 months ago

DioBoss
R 200.00 ZAR
7 months ago

