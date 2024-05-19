Our family has been blessed to have a wonderful baby girl. She has brought so much joy to our lives already, and we look forward to having so many happy moments with her. Due to our family's recent medical struggles, we are struggling financially to make ends meet. We have been blessed to have family support to get us through these tough times, but our new baby is causing extreme financial hardships. Our biggest challenge is being able to afford day care in the next couple of months. Grandparents have been helping us over the last couple of weeks, but they live out of state, and we have no other family support when they leave. This forces us to pay for full time day care out of pocket which can cost up to $500 a week. The plan is for me to get a second job, and my wife to go back to working full time as a teacher, but until both of those things happen, we need financial support to get there. Anything will help, and is very much appreciated.