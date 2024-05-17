Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $3,550
Campaign funds will be received by Leo Pexa
Hey everyone, My name is Leo Pexa!
I will be moving to Nashville Tennessee in October!
I am giving up my life at home to go and be trained to spread the gospel across the nations.
The organization I am being trained through is YWAM fire & fragrance.
But, I will definitely need your help to make this possible!
I am so blessed for this opportunity!
✝️❤️
Proud of you, Gods got you
Thank you Leo
Good luck and keep up the good work!
so proud of you!! keep following in the Lord footsteps!
Making the name of Jesus known!
Make heaven crowded!!
What a blessing it is to do God’s amazing work! Have so much fun!
Jireh
Barb and I will also pray for leo
