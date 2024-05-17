Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $3,550

Campaign created by Leo Pexa

Campaign funds will be received by Leo Pexa

YWAM

Hey everyone, My name is Leo Pexa!

I will be moving to Nashville Tennessee in October!

I am giving up my life at home to go and be trained to spread the gospel across the nations.

The organization I am being trained through is YWAM fire & fragrance.

But, I will definitely need your help to make this possible! 


I am so blessed for this opportunity!


✝️❤️

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1703.00 USD
1 month ago

Proud of you, Gods got you

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Evan Johnson
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you Leo

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

John Wayne Pint
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck and keep up the good work!

jaylen suby
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

so proud of you!! keep following in the Lord footsteps!

Asa Quade
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Making the name of Jesus known!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Make heaven crowded!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Maddi H
$ 12.00 USD
2 months ago

What a blessing it is to do God’s amazing work! Have so much fun!

Avery Vinar
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Jireh

Jonny and Nathan
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Missy Schultz
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Steve Stoler
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Barb and I will also pray for leo

Miles Rumy
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Kami
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Euton
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

