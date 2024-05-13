Campaign Image

Support The Gifford Family

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $18,260

Campaign created by Wes Phillips

Campaign funds will be received by Megan Gifford

Tim Gifford passed away Sunday May 12th due to complications from liver transplant surgery. 

Tim had been dealing with many health issues and it had only increased in the last year. He is from the Seattle area and graduated from the University of Washington. 

He served as a police officer with the Seattle Police Department since 2012. He worked in various units from Patrol, Homeless Outreach, Harbor, and Background Investigations. He is survived by his wife Megan and two daughters (ages 12 and 10). Tim was the sole provider for their family. 

Any support is greatly appreciated. 

God bless! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Tommy Orlinski
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Monica W
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

So sorry Megan. Thinking and praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

david peppard Retired SPD
$ 200.00 USD
6 months ago

May you find peace.

The Weavers
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

We love the Giffords and are sending our prayers to you from Texas!

Dawn and Dawn Nelson
$ 450.00 USD
7 months ago

So sorry for your loss Megan. Tim was such a beautiful person. You and your family are in our thoughts. Please reach out if we can help in any way.

Randy and Marguerite
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Our deepest sympathy to your family. Love Randy and Marguerite

