Support The Gifford Family

Tim Gifford passed away Sunday May 12th due to complications from liver transplant surgery.

Tim had been dealing with many health issues and it had only increased in the last year. He is from the Seattle area and graduated from the University of Washington.

He served as a police officer with the Seattle Police Department since 2012. He worked in various units from Patrol, Homeless Outreach, Harbor, and Background Investigations. He is survived by his wife Megan and two daughters (ages 12 and 10). Tim was the sole provider for their family.

Any support is greatly appreciated.

God bless!