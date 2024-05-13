Support The Gifford Family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $18,260
Campaign funds will be received by Megan Gifford
Tim Gifford passed away Sunday May 12th due to complications from liver transplant surgery.
Tim had been dealing with many health issues and it had only increased in the last year. He is from the Seattle area and graduated from the University of Washington.
He served as a police officer with the Seattle Police Department since 2012. He worked in various units from Patrol, Homeless Outreach, Harbor, and Background Investigations. He is survived by his wife Megan and two daughters (ages 12 and 10). Tim was the sole provider for their family.
Any support is greatly appreciated.
God bless!
So sorry Megan. Thinking and praying for you and your family.
May you find peace.
We love the Giffords and are sending our prayers to you from Texas!
So sorry for your loss Megan. Tim was such a beautiful person. You and your family are in our thoughts. Please reach out if we can help in any way.
Our deepest sympathy to your family. Love Randy and Marguerite
