Support for McGhee Family

On May 6, 2024 I addressed the Davidson County BOE regarding a write up that our son received for saying “aliens need green cards”. His punishment was 3 days OSS, and the suspension was labeled “racism”.

I am unable to appeal this suspension due to it being less than 10 days..

During this BOE meeting I also had the opportunity to expose two board members for launching a smear campaign by sharing my personal arrest record from 14 years ago, in an attempt to discredit my family.

These BOE members sent text messages to a NC state Senator, local leaders, and members of our community sharing my past of over a decade ago; these post were shared around my child’s school in an attempt to embarrass our family.

These text from the DC BOE, and the damage that followed are clear examples of weaponization of government in DC BOE, and it has to end. Thank you for supporting our family, and thank you for praying.

We are grateful💛