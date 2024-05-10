Support for McGhee Family

Campaign funds will be received by Leah McGhee
On May 6, 2024 I addressed the Davidson County BOE regarding a write up that our son received for saying “aliens need green cards”. His punishment was 3 days OSS, and the suspension was labeled “racism”.
I am unable to appeal this suspension due to it being less than 10 days..
During this BOE meeting I also had the opportunity to expose two board members for launching a smear campaign by sharing my personal arrest record from 14 years ago, in an attempt to discredit my family.
These BOE members sent text messages to a NC state Senator, local leaders, and members of our community sharing my past of over a decade ago; these post were shared around my child’s school in an attempt to embarrass our family.
These text from the DC BOE, and the damage that followed are clear examples of weaponization of government in DC BOE, and it has to end. Thank you for supporting our family, and thank you for praying.
We are grateful💛
Good luck in your fight. These people have to learn that they cannot try to destroy someone's life without repercussions. God bless you and your family.
You and your son are fighting against people who want to control us. They will lie, smear, manipulate, demoralize, persecute, and oppress us. You have the high ground to take them to task in your small corner of the country. Use *every* legal action to fight the perpetrators of this travesty...criminally and monetarily. God Bless you and your son.
You are such an inspiration Leah. I heard you on the Glen Beck show. I pray that you continue to stay strong in your conviction. God bless you for standing up for your child. You rock!!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.