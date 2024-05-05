Campaign Image

Jot Turner Memorial Scholarship Fund

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $4,860

Campaign created by Terence Lagaly

Campaign funds will be received by Mistie Turner

Jot Turner Memorial Scholarship Fund

Jot found his love for music at an early age when he started humming Red Hot Chili Pepper's songs before he could even talk. He began his academic career at Mustang Public Schools in kindergarten. He learned how to read music in elementary school, as well as making his first on stage singing appearance.  


Jot joined Mustang Bands in 6th grade as a percussionist. During his years in band he learned to play a wide variety of percussion instruments. His junior year he was very proud to make drumline. He carried the big 30" bass also known as Bass #6. Jot participated in marching band, The Morning News Jazz Band, and percussion ensembles which earned him a varsity letter his sophomore year. 


In his spare time, Jot taught himself to play the guitar, wrote songs, and was an avid history buff. He made music with his friends and aspired to take their garage band live. He had a deep appreciation of all genres of music, but his favorites were funk, punk, and various sub-genres of metal. 


Jot had a servant’s heart. He genuinely loved being around people. He was quick to make jokes, listen to friends in need, and be someone they could count on. He was a natural teacher who aspired to become an educator, and eventually a child psychologist. His heightened empathetic traits allowed others to make connections with him throughout his life. 


Jot passed away on January 31, 2024. The Jot Turner Memorial Scholarship fund was established to share Jot’s story, and help a graduating seniors from Mustang High School with educational expenses. 

Funds will be used to establish a scholarship endowment and for suicide awareness/prevention.
Recent Donations
Show:
Don Bankston
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Boyd Wolff
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Shelby Spivey
$ 40.00 USD
8 months ago

For pens

SamJot Creations
$ 640.00 USD
8 months ago

Pen Sales Round 2

Jeremy and Annette
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

This scholarship will provide valuable educational opportunities for deserving students.

SamJot Creations
$ 620.00 USD
9 months ago

Pen Sales

The Bankstons
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

Amanda Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Alex Vo
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

💜

Your band family
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Prayers and deepest sympathy. Remembering Jot. 💜

TONYA CARVER
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

anonymous
$ 250.00 USD
10 months ago

God's peace, comfort, and healing be upon you. Know that you are all being prayed for by your community.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

We love you Jot💜

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo