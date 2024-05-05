







Jot joined Mustang Bands in 6th grade as a percussionist. During his years in band he learned to play a wide variety of percussion instruments. His junior year he was very proud to make drumline. He carried the big 30" bass also known as Bass #6. Jot participated in marching band, The Morning News Jazz Band, and percussion ensembles which earned him a varsity letter his sophomore year.









In his spare time, Jot taught himself to play the guitar, wrote songs, and was an avid history buff. He made music with his friends and aspired to take their garage band live. He had a deep appreciation of all genres of music, but his favorites were funk, punk, and various sub-genres of metal.









Jot had a servant’s heart. He genuinely loved being around people. He was quick to make jokes, listen to friends in need, and be someone they could count on. He was a natural teacher who aspired to become an educator, and eventually a child psychologist. His heightened empathetic traits allowed others to make connections with him throughout his life.









Jot passed away on January 31, 2024. The Jot Turner Memorial Scholarship fund was established to share Jot’s story, and help a graduating seniors from Mustang High School with educational expenses.





Funds will be used to establish a scholarship endowment and for suicide awareness/prevention.

Jot found his love for music at an early age when he started humming Red Hot Chili Pepper's songs before he could even talk. He began his academic career at Mustang Public Schools in kindergarten. He learned how to read music in elementary school, as well as making his first on stage singing appearance.