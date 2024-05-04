Supporting Ashley & family

Campaign Image

Yesterday, May 3rd, Ashley lost her mother & a few other family members as well in a horrific tragedy. Ashley and her family just need as much support and love as possible. If you’re not able to donate, please share and send prayers. We are trying to help Ashley collect funds for travel and funeral arrangements in this incredibly painful and trying time. We appreciate all the help in trying to comfort and support her during this tragedy. All funds will go directly to Ashley. 

Thank you to everyone who took the time to read, share, donate or pray. ❤️
Recent Donations
Show:
Amber
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Cassie Brown
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Oh sweet girl, my heart hurts for you.. I know there is nothing I can say to make it any better but I want you to know. All of my prayers and lots of love goes out to you and your family.

AJ
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

I don't wish this type of devastation on nobody. Prayers for you and your family.

Bonnie Stewart
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

My heart absolutely breaks for you and your family. I’m just a message away if you need anything at all.

Renee Tureau Kelsey (Pink Cabin Tutoring)
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers and good juju. I am available for homework support for your kids, free of charge. I understand no one is in the headspace for that, but that final grades can tank the year. (225.253.0541) I'm here and genuinely want to help.

