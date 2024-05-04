Campaign Image

Missions Trip to Peru

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $360

Campaign created by Jill Whitlow

Campaign funds will be received by Oakley Whitlow

I’m excited to announce that i'm going on a missions trip to Lima, Peru this summer to partner with Camino de Vida church. While we are there we will be assembling and distributing wheel chairs, distributing food, medical resources, and helping to meet the practical needs of the people there. Please consider praying and supporting me financially in my mission.

Roots Church and friends
$ 300.00 USD
11 months ago

Go Oakley!!

Kate
$ 60.00 USD
11 months ago

Bless this bounty!

