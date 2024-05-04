Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $30,378
Campaign funds will be received by Juliana Hobert
My son, Tyler Hobert was diagnosed with T-cell ALL Leukemia April 20th. The treatment process will be long and add a financial strain on him and his girlfriend. Any help with expenses for him and his girlfriend, Ryleigh Huggins would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for all your love, support and prayers.
Here from Tik Tok! Keep fighting!!
Here from TikTok. Keep on fighting Tyler 🧡
To honor a great friend, John Schmidt. Keep fighting, the world needs you.
Keep Fighting!
Keep fighting man! Praying for youN
Idk you man, but keep fighting. The world is a better place with you in it.
Praying for you all, Your new TikTok follower
Here from TikTok! I’d love to see 800,000 people donate!!!
Don’t be afraid!
God bless you! Sending healing prayers
Here becauss of tik tok! Keep fighting Tyler!🧡
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.