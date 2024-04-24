Campaign Image
Send Braden Sisk and Harry to the national convent

 USD $3,000

 USD $2,018

Campaign created by Sean Murphy

Campaign funds will be received by Braden Sisk

Braden Sisk and Harry have been putting in the work! Together they helped get enough signatures to push our 6 initiatives over the finish line! They have put in countless volunteer hours, endured weather, and traveled all over to get it done for us.  Now it's our turn to help.  Braden and Harry have been elected as National Delegates to Milwaukee, and need our help and support to get there.  The initial registration is $1500.  This does not include airfare for them.  Let's rally for these 2 patriots, and send them off to represent us at the convention!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Phil Brown
$ 18.00 USD
6 months ago

cindy ALLPRESS
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

thanks for what you're doing !!!!!!!!!!

Charlie and Susanna Jones
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Thank you for everything you do for our county. May God keep you both safe

Sandy LaCelle
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

See you and Harry there! It’s going to be a great week.

Pat Tarzwell
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Good Luck Braden!

Kristina Mitchell
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

You got this!

Sonja Carlin
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
8 months ago

You both deserve it. Have fun!!!

Rick Kuss
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Jenifer Short
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Have a great time at the RNC! Thank you for all your dedication and hard work. We don’t know each other but I appreciate your efforts.

Joyia Rubens
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

Carissa Carlson
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Woohoo! Lets go!!

Leslie Peterson
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Thank you Braden for representing us at the National Convention and for your diligent work on the Initiatives.

Adrian Wright
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
10 months ago

Have a good time! Sounds like an experience of a lifetime that you have duly earned. Go Braden and Harry!

Joni Wilson
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

That’s for all the work you two put in on the 6 initiatives! Have a great time in Milwaukee ‼️

Aislynn, Solomon, Jude, and Kennedy
$ 15.00 USD
10 months ago

Thank you for always being a role model for us, for fighting for our futures and for letting us love on Harry! - The Watson Kids Thank you for all you guys do. You're the best. Sorry it isn't more, but if able we will send more before it closes. Good luck!

Kim Bartell
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Enjoy the experience. You deserve it!

