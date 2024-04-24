Send Braden Sisk and Harry to the national convent

Braden Sisk and Harry have been putting in the work! Together they helped get enough signatures to push our 6 initiatives over the finish line! They have put in countless volunteer hours, endured weather, and traveled all over to get it done for us. Now it's our turn to help. Braden and Harry have been elected as National Delegates to Milwaukee, and need our help and support to get there. The initial registration is $1500. This does not include airfare for them. Let's rally for these 2 patriots, and send them off to represent us at the convention!