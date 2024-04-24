Send Braden Sisk and Harry to the national convent

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $2,018
Braden Sisk and Harry have been putting in the work! Together they helped get enough signatures to push our 6 initiatives over the finish line! They have put in countless volunteer hours, endured weather, and traveled all over to get it done for us. Now it's our turn to help. Braden and Harry have been elected as National Delegates to Milwaukee, and need our help and support to get there. The initial registration is $1500. This does not include airfare for them. Let's rally for these 2 patriots, and send them off to represent us at the convention!
thanks for what you're doing !!!!!!!!!!
Thank you for everything you do for our county. May God keep you both safe
See you and Harry there! It’s going to be a great week.
Good Luck Braden!
You got this!
You both deserve it. Have fun!!!
Have a great time at the RNC! Thank you for all your dedication and hard work. We don’t know each other but I appreciate your efforts.
Woohoo! Lets go!!
Thank you Braden for representing us at the National Convention and for your diligent work on the Initiatives.
Have a good time! Sounds like an experience of a lifetime that you have duly earned. Go Braden and Harry!
That’s for all the work you two put in on the 6 initiatives! Have a great time in Milwaukee ‼️
Thank you for always being a role model for us, for fighting for our futures and for letting us love on Harry! - The Watson Kids Thank you for all you guys do. You're the best. Sorry it isn't more, but if able we will send more before it closes. Good luck!
Enjoy the experience. You deserve it!
