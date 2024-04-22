Jeremiah and Nathaniel Summer Camp

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $310
Hello Family and Friends!
Jeremiah and Nathaniel have the opportunity to go to
We are super excited to see what the Lord is going to do through them for His glory as they pursue a deeper relationship with Him.
Most importantly we would greatly appreciate and covet your prayers as we fund raise and for traveling mercy.
Praying for you to meet your goal and make a difference in the world.
Safe travels and have fun!!
Way to go Boys!!
