Jeremiah and Nathaniel Summer Camp

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $310

Campaign created by Dawn Battle

Jeremiah and Nathaniel Summer Camp

Hello Family and Friends!

Jeremiah and Nathaniel have the opportunity to go to 

We are super excited to see what the Lord is going to do through them for His glory as they pursue a deeper relationship with Him. 

Most importantly we would greatly appreciate and covet your prayers as we fund raise and for traveling mercy.

Kegan and Alexander
$ 60.00 USD
9 months ago

Praying for you to meet your goal and make a difference in the world.

Gloria VanBuskirk Christensen
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Safe travels and have fun!!

Aunt Melanie
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Way to go Boys!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

