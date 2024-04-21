Campaign Image

Cancer treatment travel for mom Carolyn Cress

 The Cress and Hensley families are asking for help with moms travel expenses to and from cancer treatment. Carolyn Cress is a deeply religious woman from Harlan County, a small coal mining town in  South Eastern KY. Her grandchildren have affectionately named her mama bear due to her warmth, protective nature and tall stature. She gives new meaning to bear hug. She is a breast cancer survivor who has been in remission for several years. Recently another malignant lump was found in her breast. Before it could be removed she was diagnosed with a rare lymphoma. She is currently receiving chemotherapy treatment at the University of KY. A 3 hour 300 mile drive from their home. She has worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant helping the elderly while her husband Claude William Cress a Vietnam War Veteran delivers food to them. They are both now in their 70s and can longer work due to the current circumstances. She has always been there for friends, family and strangers alike.  A true angel on earth I hope we can all be there for her in her time of need. If you could find it in your heart to help, be it a dollar or a prayer. We would be eternally grateful.

Teri Norwood
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Long you both so much!

Jeannie Corporan
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Danielle B
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Al my love and healing sent to your amazing MIL

Cori
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Prayers sent your way

Trish
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Sending all of my love !

Michele Murphy
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Mr and Mrs Stryker
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Shakina and Mark will keep you and your family in our prayers

Diane Simmons
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

LightClub
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Michael Waldron
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

