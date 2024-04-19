Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $475

Campaign created by George Ungureanu

Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Ungureanu

Ungureanu Family

On behalf of me and my wife we're in desperate need of prayers and a little financial support if possible. Currently I'm in a nursing home but my wife is in the house that we've been living for about 10 years and my landlord wants to sell which means we have to go, he raised the rent to 1950 to stay until it's sold, but unfortunately me and my wife are living off of my disability check which is not enough for us, I'm asking for 2500 or whatever God's will is for us. Thank you 🙏✝️📖❤️

Recent Donations
Hendrix
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you and your dear wife, brother. ❤️

Danette Smith
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Carole and Sherrie Adler
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Steven Cooley
$ 75.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you in this very, very, very trying time.

Dianna Gonzalez & family
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Jireh - The Lord will provide! Blessings to your family!!!

