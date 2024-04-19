Supporting the Kizziah Family

Eli Kizziah was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma(RMS) on April 2, 2024. RMS is a rare and high risk childhood cancer. Eli is 13 years old and attends Corner Middle School. He is the son of Charles and Sarah Kizziah and has two younger brothers Kane(11) and Zeke (9). Eli has already undergone a surgerical procedure to remove a mass and his left testicle and place a port for chemotherapy treatments. He has begun 42 weeks of chemotherapy and will also have radiation during his chemotherapy regimen and after as well.

In addition to the chemotherapy and radiation treatments, the family wants to provide advanced nutraceuticals and functional IV infusions for immune support. A blend of functional, Eastern, and conventional medicine, always striving to provide the best possible treatment for Eli. Implement changes, including a modified diet, supplements, and various therapies. This is where your assistance becomes vital. The funds we are raising will facilitate his access to the necessary care.



The family needs our help to ensure that medical and travel expenses aren't a burden along with Eli's treatment. The family will also use the funds for fertility storage and genetic testing for Eli and his two younger brothers.



Please consider helping us meet our goal.









