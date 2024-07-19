Support my College Journey

Hi!! I am Mikayla StrobeI, a recent 2024 graduate. I was accepted into my dream college where I plan to get my Bachelors Degree in Nursing. I will be the first person in my family to obtain a four-year degree. One of the reasons why schooling means so much to me is because I believe that knowledge is power. My family has come from multiple generations of poverty, and I have personally seen and felt the effects of it. Going to college is going to open a lot of doors and opportunities that my family has never seen before. I have created this because multiple people have asked how they can help me succeed without using cashing apps. I am extremely grateful for those who have helped me and those who continue to support me.

All funds will go towards...

tuition

housing (required freshman year)

meal plan (required freshman year)

uhaul down/ travel

club fees, etc

help to take the financial burden off my family



