Support my College Journey

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $100
Hi!! I am Mikayla StrobeI, a recent 2024 graduate. I was accepted into my dream college where I plan to get my Bachelors Degree in Nursing. I will be the first person in my family to obtain a four-year degree. One of the reasons why schooling means so much to me is because I believe that knowledge is power. My family has come from multiple generations of poverty, and I have personally seen and felt the effects of it. Going to college is going to open a lot of doors and opportunities that my family has never seen before. I have created this because multiple people have asked how they can help me succeed without using cashing apps. I am extremely grateful for those who have helped me and those who continue to support me.
All funds will go towards...
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.