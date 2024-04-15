Life in Trouble

I am in desperate situation. My car has been stuck in Manning SC for over a year now, (because of breaking down). And I have been trying to find assistance with getting the car home but have been turned down everywhere. Also once the car gets home, i dont even know what to do about getting it fixed. I have made over 500 to 600 calls begging for help, and it takes its toll on me. My husband is disabled and is a senior. I can't afford groceries, utilities, and medicine because I don't have a job since this has happened. I need help, in many ways, and all will be appreciated. Please it has torn me up so bad emotionally, financially and physically and mentally. I also have 2 Staph infections (one on my left leg and on my right hand) and I have not been able to get to a doctor for any help. They hurt terribly. I no longer have the option to get my old car, so now I am forced to stay home for over a year now. Also try to find another solution for me to get a car. Any help will be appreciated. Thanks