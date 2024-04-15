Life in Trouble

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $1,005
Campaign funds will be received by Keera Urick
I am in desperate situation. My car has been stuck in Manning SC for over a year now, (because of breaking down). And I have been trying to find assistance with getting the car home but have been turned down everywhere. Also once the car gets home, i dont even know what to do about getting it fixed. I have made over 500 to 600 calls begging for help, and it takes its toll on me. My husband is disabled and is a senior. I can't afford groceries, utilities, and medicine because I don't have a job since this has happened. I need help, in many ways, and all will be appreciated. Please it has torn me up so bad emotionally, financially and physically and mentally. I also have 2 Staph infections (one on my left leg and on my right hand) and I have not been able to get to a doctor for any help. They hurt terribly. I no longer have the option to get my old car, so now I am forced to stay home for over a year now. Also try to find another solution for me to get a car. Any help will be appreciated. Thanks
This "Current Emergencies" Grant is provided by the Giver Army! We are so sorry for the difficult situation you find yourself in and pray that God will provide all that is needed in your life at this time. Philippians 4:19
June 23rd, 2024
Well things have gotten worse. I have no money, and no groceries, no option for someone to help me get into a car, and worst of all my utilities are being shut off tomorrow
May 29th, 2024
Well the car, has been towed away before I could get it. I have lost my job, and now don't have any way to move on to a different vehicle. I have no way to get to doctors appointments, even get food for groceries. I need help with the enormity of my situation. Please any help possible is greatly appreciated 🙏
May 16th, 2024
Well things have not improved yet, and we found out the repairs are more than the car is worth. We have been looking at other cars, so I can get back to work. But we have no one to take us anywhere 😪. We are in so much trouble omg
May 1st, 2024
Everything is still the same. The car is still in Manning SC. I am still trying to figure out how to get this done. But now on top of this, I now have a tax note I have to pay asap. I dont know how to handle this. Any help is appreciated greatly 🙏
April 20th, 2024
This situation has not changed at all. It is now ongoing for about a month, and still no help yet. Please any assistance would be appreciated 🙏
