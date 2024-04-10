Supporting Mimi Weiss on Her Journey

I'm reaching out on behalf of my friend, Mimi Weiss. We met back in 2005 when she hired me. We hit it off right away as we realized that we had many things in common. As a Christian, I would often share my faith with Mimi. Mimi is Jewish and was raised in the Jewish faith. She always believed in God, but her personal story took her on a journey of exploring many different spiritual paths. Around 2017, she believes the Lord was really working to draw her to Himself, and she began exploring Christianity more. This exploration led her to believe in Jesus Christ as the true Messiah and her Savior! Today, she is a Messianic Jew, praise God! As she rejoices in her new relationship with Jesus, she didn't realize the test of faith she would be coming into.

I thought it best to share her testimony in her own words:

“I had an accomplished and rewarding career that I loved working for a National Healthcare Organization for over 20 years. I held three positions during my tenure, and my last position, as a Regional Senior Consultant, was one I had my eye on for several years. My plan was to eventually land a national position and stay through retirement (my plan and God’s plan were different-- imagine that!). I was lucky enough not only to love my career, but I also loved and respected the company I worked for, as their guiding mission is deeply rooted in prevention as a cornerstone of health.

During Covid, my former employer adopted a mandate for the Covid-19 vaccine and required all employees to receive it, including remote employees. Their rationale: they needed to keep their patients and employees safe.

I had always had a high regard for the health of my body and long believed my “body is a temple of the Holy Spirit” before I even knew it was Scripture. I also believed in the power of my God-given immune system, along with having reverence for God’s perfection of the body, and I live my life accordingly. I explicitly trusted God more than Covid-19 vaccine. I requested a religious exemption, which was originally approved, only to be revoked shortly thereafter. I was given only two options: receive it or be terminated (lose my career and income). It was a HUGE act of faith, but I could not violate my conscience about this matter. There was not one doubt, God wanted me to put my faith in him, and I did just that! I declined receiving the vaccine, which led to my termination in Jan 2022. I was grieving the loss of my career that I loved, unemployed, looking for a new position, and then I had to uproot my life and move back to FL.

My former employer’s mandate was especially shocking given the position I held was 100% remote, and I was working in my dining room. Denying a religious exemption violates Title VII and thus I was compelled to pursue legal action not only for my retribution, but also for others so this doesn’t happen again. I went through a yearlong EEOC investigation, after which I received a “Right to Sue” letter. The Lord led me to an attorney who just happened to have had a recent SCOTUS win regarding religious discrimination, along with having a similar faith journey (Jewish roots, now Christian). Clearly, the mighty power of the Lord at work! God is truly amazing!

I still have not found a new position as of yet, savings are exhausted and now finances are extremely challenging. My faith has not waivered at all, and I have not one doubt that the Lord has a plan for me. It is a testimony to the power of the Holy Spirit that my faith has grown throughout this season of trial.”

I've set up this campaign with the hopes that we as the church body can help her through this difficult time as she trusts in the Lord and waits upon Him. She is single with no children and no close family members living that can help her. As my sister in Christ, I'm reaching out on her behalf to garner both prayer and any financial support that will help her make it through this time.



