Daven's Epic 8th Grade Mission Trip

Dear family and friends,





Hello! I’m sending this letter to share with you how excited I am about an opportunity I have coming up for my 8th grade year at Epic Christian Academy. I have been given the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Guatemala at the end of April, and I would love for you to partner with me!





I will be traveling to Casa Agua Azul, a safehouse for abused and abandoned children, located in the Rio Dulce Area in Guatemala on Lake Izabal. We will be leaving April 29th and returning May 9th. We have 7 people on our team this year.





The reason we are going there is to love and serve the children. We will be doing this by playing sports like soccer and basketball. Also, we will teach them about the love of God. I hope to use my talents of photography and videography to make a video for the children. Our team will also be serving the surrounding village of Ensenada. I hope that my heart will see that there are so many people that are struggling and I'll stop worrying about myself and think more of others. I am also very excited to see the nature there because it is way different than where I live. Also to see the different cultures will be a really cool learning experience.





Here’s the honest truth: I cannot travel to Guatemala without the financial and prayer support of a community. It would be unrealistic to attempt to fund this trip on my own, and I do not want to go without having prayer covering, since I will be serving in a way that I’ve never had to before. That’s why I’m inviting you to partner with me. Together, we can both be a small part of what God is doing to uplift the community in Casa Agua Azul. Please let me know if you have any questions about the trip or how you can partner with me. Thanks for reading!





Daven

603-991-9623

davenreagey@gmail.com



